«Now let’s call me doctor»- Corriere TV

The University of Parma, the city where Ancelotti began his career, awarded it to him

«It will be said that I have taken few exams, but the truth is that I have taken many and will take many. Every three days there is an exam that you prepare for and that you have to pass.” So a moved Carlo Ancelotti began his lectio magistralis on the occasion of his Master’s Degree honorary in Sciences and techniques of preventive and adapted physical activities. The University of Parma, the city where, assigned it to him Ancelotti began his career as a footballer first, then a coach and where he continues to live when his professional commitments allow it. «Football has taught me many things: relationships with other people, respect for others, respect for the rules, respect for authority, commitment, managing a group, knowing how to listen, keeping up with changing times – said the current Real Madrid coach – The difference between a great player and a great champion is that the great champion manages to put his talent at the service of others. The difference is between selfishness and altruism.”

«a very long, beautiful, intense, exciting journey, and continues to be so. The most important thing is passion, and passion isn’t something you buy at the market. I like football, I like it very much: it has never represented a sacrifice or a job for me.” Ancelotti is the only coach in the history of football to have won the title in the five main European championships (with teams of the caliber of Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid) and is the only one to have in his palmarès four Champions Leagues. «In a world like that of football, often very loud and often over the top, Ancelotti has chosen a path that is all his own and completely different – underlined the rector of the University of Parma Paolo Andrei – that of work done in silence and without raising your voice, always with your feet on the ground, of fair play, of respect for people and their work. This boy who started from Reggiolo has won practically everything and reached the top of the world. And he became a Master.” The laudatio was instead pronounced in two voices by Marco Vitale, Rector’s Delegate for Sport and President of the University Sport Committee, and Luigi Garlando, journalist of the Gazzetta dello sport. Present in the room were, among others, Ariedo Braida, Vincenzo Pincolini, the Parma coach Fabio Pecchia, the Mayor Michele Guerra, the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini and also Arrigo Sacchi, who commented: «Carlo was a professor even before of today, a football professor gifted with great intelligence and humanity.”

October 12, 2023 – Updated October 12, 2023, 11:57 am

