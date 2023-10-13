James Rodríguez speaks out about Colombia’s draw

The Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez He said this Thursday that “I wanted to win today, regardless of whether I scored a goal or not,” after the 2-2 draw against Uruguay, in a match on the third day of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

“I’m a guy who loves to win. But hey, we have to learn from this and on Tuesday we have a tough game in Quito, we have to go get the three points there”Rodríguez expressed to Gol Caracol after the game.

Colombia precisely opened the scoring with a score from the former Real Madrid player, but La Celeste equalized with a goal from Mathías Olivera.

The hosts then took the lead again with a goal from Matheus Uribe and, when the victory seemed consummated, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas knocked down Maxi Araújo in the area and was sent off. The person in charge of collecting was Darwin Núñez, who wildly celebrated the final 2-2.

