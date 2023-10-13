Spanish Contributions to Medicine: Honoring Historical Innovations on Hispanidad Day

a weakened or killed version of the pathogen to stimulate the body’s immune response. However, Ferrán’s vaccine faced skepticism and criticism from the international scientific community.

Unbeknownst to many, at the same time in Germany, Robert Koch was working on a similar vaccine methodology. Koch’s approach gained more recognition and was widely accepted, leading to the misconception that he was the sole innovator in this field.

Yet, it was Ramón y Cajal, a Spanish histologist and Nobel laureate, who independently developed the concept of killed or inactivated vaccines around the same time as Koch and Ferrán. Cajal’s work on the rabies vaccine, using heat-inactivated virus particles, laid the foundation for modern killed or inactivated vaccines.

Unfortunately, Cajal’s contributions were overshadowed by the fame and recognition given to Koch. Nevertheless, his pioneering work in vaccine development played a crucial role in advancing immunization practices and has saved countless lives.

These are just a few examples of the remarkable contributions made by Spanish figures in the field of medicine and healthcare. As Madrid celebrates a different kind of parade this October 12, let us also celebrate the unsung heroes who have revolutionized healthcare with their inventions and discoveries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

