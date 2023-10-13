Costa Rican National Team Continues Search for New Coach After Dismissal of Luis Fernando Suárez

Costa Rican National Team Struggles to Find New Coach

October 12, 2023 – After the recent dismissal of Luis Fernando Suárez, the Costa Rican National Team is currently without a permanent coach. In the meantime, Argentine Claudio Vivas has been appointed as the interim coach, as he already serves as the director of national teams in Costa Rica.

However, Osael Maroto, the president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, has spoken to the media about the ongoing search for a new coach. Maroto mentioned that several candidates are being considered, but no official decision has been made yet.

The most popular names in the running for the coaching position are Mexican Ignacio Ambriz and Argentinians Antonio Mohamed and Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Barros Schelotto has recently emerged as the frontrunner despite joining the list of candidates just a few days ago. Both Ambriz and Mohamed are currently under long-term contracts with their respective Mexican clubs, Toluca and Pumas. Therefore, Barros Schelotto’s availability for the role is seen as an advantage.

According to Costa Rican media, Barros Schelotto has shown interest in the position and has received all the necessary sports information from Costa Rica. However, the final decision is still pending and a definitive deadline has been set for the end of this week.

Apart from these candidates, two other names frequently mentioned for the coaching position are Alexandre Guimaraes and Jorge Luis Pinto. Guimaraes is a former Costa Rican player and has had previous experience coaching the national team. Maroto acknowledged him as a potential candidate. Pinto, on the other hand, has had a controversial history with Costa Rican football, but Maroto believes that his professionalism and experience could make him a viable alternative.

The final decision will also depend on financial considerations, the number of attendees, and other contractual details. The chosen coach will have the important task of leading the Costa Rican National Team, previously led by Suárez, who was dismissed from his position. The announcement of the new coach is eagerly awaited by the Costa Rican football community, as they look to build a strong team for upcoming matches and tournaments.

