Luis Perez Gutierrez

The poor are dying before the rich, while those in power at the top don’t even care and are fighting for a health reform law that suits their interests, and not the needs of the people or the times.

The dictionary defines as Poor the one who does not have what is necessary to live, or lack of goods. That is Traditional Poverty. Technological neo-poverty has arrived when there is no access to the benefits of technology, which is more brutal. And the health reform. it does not contemplate neo-poverty in health, or neo-poverty of death, which causes the poor to suffer more illnesses; grow old in pitiful conditions; and with horror but frankly, that the poor live less, and die faster than the wealthy.

The beautiful principle of living more and being more is not applied by the state in the health system. Health prevention does not exist in Colombia. It is rhetorical and empty speech. Health prevention should start from the child in the mother’s womb to the grave. Health prevention money is not known how they are spent. If there is no prevention, you cannot live more or be more.

Aging attracts diseases; it is a magnet for evils; It is the mother of diseases. Healthy aging is the most formidable challenge facing humanity today. Aging is considered a curable disease, or in medical terms, a treatable medical condition. Scientific advances and gigantic investments in killing disease have been greater in the last 10 years than in the previous 2,000 years. Today, healthy aging and biological rejuvenation are leading issues. Health in Colombia does not contemplate that purpose. Sad reality: the poor age and die faster than the rich. It is the Neopoverty of death.

In England, in 2001, the poor lived 6 years less than the rich; in 2020, the poor already lived 10 years less than the rich; and in 2030 the poor will live 20 years less than the rich. In Mexico, 2021, the poor were 5 times more likely to die from covid than a rich person. The same or worse in our country. Health equity is vital; the worst pandemic in a country is inequity in health.

Scientists and large capitals of the world see biohealth, anti-aging and longevity as the greatest challenge for humanity. There are the investments most promising for the future. The world‘s billionaires invest in killing diseases, in killing death, in extending life, in life sciences. “The drugs to keep us young are coming soon. I would dare to say that in just five years”. Assevera Aubrey de Grey, authorized English biomedical.

The Vice Presidency of Engineering Google asserts that in 2029, the bionic eye will be a reality; and also Mechatronics knees, which will eradicate the problems of millions of human beings to walk well and live well. And Google says that in 2029 human beings will begin to live indefinitely. Microsoft works to cure cancer within 6 years with artificial intelligence. Mr Musk, (Tesla y Starlink), founded Neuralink to create a technology capable of implanting electrodes in the brain. Larry Ellison, Oracle, has donated more than $430 million to research to slow aging. “The intention is to cheat my own death… dying doesn’t make sense.” She says. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) lives obsessed with immortality. “Jeff Bezos’ latest investment is Nautilus Biotechnology, which works on investigate the human proteome to predict diseases with a simple blood test” Mark Zuckerberg (FACEBOOK) donated US$45,000 million, for philanthropic causes, such as “Personalized learning, curing diseases, connecting people…”.

José Luis Cordeiro, co-founder of Singularity University, author of the book The Death of Death, asserts that he will not die, and that in 2040 he will biologically be a 20-year-old man. On the other hand, Liz Parrish, American, 51 years old, was applied experimentally, Telomerase, follistatin, with enzymes and proteins, and had a biological rejuvenation of 20 years. She was 31.

New lifestyles and health are coming. A new Medicine is coming, the Neo Medicine; More powerful; more universal and inclusive. More powerful for humans to live longer and be more. Doctors and health workers with different skills and aptitudes will be needed. Harari assures that in 5 years the style of today’s doctors will be outdated and they will not be able to practice if they do not change. Dying could become a glitch.

Colombia cannot come last to the New Neomedicine. Humanity invests in health as the best asset. Forecasts indicate that the world market for longevity and Neomedicine will move US$271,000 million in 2024.

The new Health Law should Declare Colombia a World Anti-Aging Center to build a New Economy and a new health; and attract large capital and health scientists, to live longer and be more. We must defeat the unjust design that the poor die before the rich.