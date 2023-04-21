Basel wins late in Nice and is in the European Cup semifinals

One has been wondering for months why the Basel team is bobbing in the middle of the Swiss championship. They save the bright spots for the Conference League, even if their fans are locked out. As happened on the Côte d’Azur.

Basel’s Kasim Adams Nuhu (number 15) heads the goal in extra time in Nice to win 2-1. Peter Klaunzer / EPA

Only eight victories in the championship, youthful inconsistency, repeated questions about returns, plus an outbreak of fan violence. Unwanted fans in Nice. FC Basel repeatedly rubs up against obstacles and grows with them. In the European Cup, for example, he lays down a course that can be shown and is becoming more and more sinister. As if the Conference League were a competition in itself for him, detached from the rest of the program.