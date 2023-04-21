Home » In Tol Sarmiento they will present their “Guretzat” in Barcelona
In Tol Sarmiento they will present their “Guretzat” in Barcelona

There is no doubt that In Tol Sarmiento is the most listened to group in Basque – the figures show it – and that they are also the most important musical phenomenon in the Basque Country. The group will now perform in two of the most important cities in the country. On the one hand, on April 22 they will be in Madrid (Sala Copernicus), but the concert in Barcelona is a very special event since they will be performing in La Nau in Barcelona on May 6with the intention of presenting his new work to society, the seventh of his career, “for us”.

With mestizo rhythms, danceable pop and even flamenco, En Tol Sarmiento puts on a party that will surely capture the attention of fans of bands like Oques Grasses and many others in the territory.

