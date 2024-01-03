Home » Basketball – CBA regular season: Liaoning Benxi Steel beats Guangdong South China Tigers
Liaoning Bengang Team Victorious Against Guangdong South China Tigers in CBA Regular Season

In the 24th round of the 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season, the Liaoning Bengang team secured a 104-93 victory over the Guangdong South China Tigers at home on January 1.

The game saw impressive performances from both sides, with Liaoning Bengang team player Guo Ailun showcasing his skills on the court as he dribbled the ball through. The team’s head coach, Hugo, closely watched the game from the sidelines, guiding his players to victory.

On the other side, Guangdong South China Tigers player Zhou Qi made a statement with his layup, receiving applause from the team’s head coach, Du Feng. The game was intense and action-packed, with Liaoning Bengang player Fogg making his mark with impressive ball handling and shooting during the game.

Images captured by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong highlighted the competitive spirit of the match, showcasing moments of skill and determination from both teams. These images included players from both teams dribbling, shooting, and making strategic plays, captivating the attention of basketball enthusiasts.

The Liaoning Bengang team’s triumph over the Guangdong South China Tigers marks a significant moment in the CBA regular season, solidifying their position as formidable contenders in the league. As the season progresses, fans can expect more thrilling matchups and impressive displays of talent from these skilled athletes.

