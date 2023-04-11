6
It’s the week of match-2 in the quarter-final matches of Basketball CL. Here is the race schedule.
Hapoel ahead 1-0 in the series Jerusalem, Malaga, Strasbourg and Tenerife.
🚨 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥-𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 – 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟮 🚨
Who will close out the series this week and make it to the #BasketballCL Final Four?
— Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) April 11, 2023
See also Super spread? The first case was discovered in the Tokyo Olympic Village. A mass infection broke out in a hotel where athletes stayed! _ Securities Times