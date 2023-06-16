Home » Basketball EM: German basketball players celebrate victory against Slovenia
Basketball EM: German basketball players celebrate victory against Slovenia

Basketball EM: German basketball players celebrate victory against Slovenia

Status: 06/16/2023 8:00 p.m

The German women’s basketball team celebrated their first win against Slovenia in the second game of the European Championship and saved their chance of reaching the quarter-finals. After the opening defeat against the favorites France, the selection of the German Basketball Association won against the hosts on Friday (June 16th, 2023) with 66:62 and thus kept the chance of reaching the quarterfinals before the final group game.

Marie Gülich towered over the DBB team with twelve points and eleven rebounds and recorded a double-double. Sonja Greinacher also scored 12 points, Leonie Fiebich, who was injured in the opening game against France, scored eleven points.

With three points, the DBB selection in Group C of four is third in the table.

In the final group game on Sunday (12.15), the DBB selection will play against Great Britain. France, winner of the first game against the German team, has already won the group after two wins from two games.

Group winners directly in the quarterfinals

The four group winners advance directly to the quarter-finals. The second and third placed can also qualify for the round of the top eight in an intermediate round.

