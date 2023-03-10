Status: 09.03.2023 21:51

FC Bayern Basketball clearly lost the Euroleague duel against Olympiacos Piraeus. The Munich have little chance of the playoffs.

After a clear defeat against the leaders of the table, FC Bayern Basketball is facing the final playoff in the Euroleague. After the last two victorious games in Europe’s top division, Munich had no chance at 74:102 in Piraeus.

Andrea Trinchieri’s side are 15th and four wins away from eighth place with six games to go to qualify for the finals.

Piraeus dominates from a distance – Bayern throws under 50 percent

Piraeus dominated the game from the start. FC Bayern didn’t get into the game at all and certainly didn’t have an antidote to the Piraeus offensive. FCB conceded 26 points in the first quarter but could only score twelve themselves. The 14-point deficit should increase in the second quarter. With a deficit of 20 points and little hope of catching up, we went into the break.

After half-time, Piraeus gave the guests a little more space, rotated and allowed 30 points. But that wasn’t enough to significantly reduce the gap. The Greek offensive was too strong. With 61.3 percent made threes (19/31), Olympiakos achieved a very strong value from a distance. The Munich team also hit the threesome properly (12/28), but nothing wanted to succeed, especially from the middle distance. Overall, the Munich team didn’t even hit half of their attempts (24/50).