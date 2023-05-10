Home » Basketball: Jason George from FC Bayern suspected of drugs
Sports

Basketball: Jason George from FC Bayern suspected of drugs

by admin
Basketball: Jason George from FC Bayern suspected of drugs
Basketball Jason George

FC Bayern international suspected of drugs

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Jason George faces very difficult times

Jason George faces very difficult times

Quelle: dpa/Andreas Gora

Shortly before the play-offs there is apparently a drug scandal in the basketball Bundesliga. The German national player Jason George tested positive in a doping test. It is said to be two party drugs.

VBefore the start of the play-offs, the basketball league is shaken by a drug scandal. Jason George, under contract with Bayern Munich and on loan to the Chemnitz 99ers since winter, was found to be using a prohibited stimulant during a doping test after the game against Rostock on April 2nd. This was confirmed by the anti-doping agency Nada.

“Due to a possible violation (…), NADA has initiated results management proceedings under sports law against the named athlete. A non-specific substance from substance class S.6 was found in the sample. The case is pending, the player is currently suspended,” the statement said.

also read

Business-Nacht-der-MHP-Riesen-Ludwigsburg.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/bildergalerien/mobile244428100/3022509797-ci102l-w120/RIESEN-Courtside-Live-Business-Nacht-der-MHP-Riesen-Ludwigsburg.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”>Business-Nacht-der-MHP-Riesen-Ludwigsburg.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/bildergalerien/mobile244428100/3022509797-ci102l-w160/RIESEN-Courtside-Live-Business-Nacht-der-MHP-Riesen-Ludwigsburg.jpg 1.0x”>Christian Seifert, former head of the German Football League (DFL) is one of the creators of the new sports TV platform Dyn

Stimulants belong to substance class S.6. According to information from “Bild”, there are traces of the party drugs ecstasy and crystal meth found in George’s urine. According to the report, a source from the Chemnitz club environment did not want to confirm this directly, but said: “You can’t really be that stupid to take the stuff.”

Jason George faces four-year ban worldwide

The 21-year-old, who is said to have tried to circumvent the doping test, is now suspended and will not play in the play-offs, Chemnitz meets Bonn in the first round. George faces a four-year worldwide ban. The professional is said to have tried to circumvent the doping test.

also read

Our man for the Berlin marathon

The winger is putting a promising career at risk. George still has a contract with Munich until 2026 and was originally supposed to go basket hunting for the Niners until at least the end of the next season. In February, the native of Ulm made his debut in the German national team. FC Bayern and the Niners did not want to comment, referred to the pending procedure.

also read

Incidentally, the drug cocktail apparently did not have a performance-enhancing effect. In the 69:71 defeat against Rostock, George rejected all of his five attempts from the field.

See also  Ma Dexing: The coaching change of the national football team is not a change. Li Xiaopeng and Li Tie face the same business problems

You may also like

3rd league: Saarbrücken secures three important points in...

Josh Hart heading for a lucrative deal with...

Messi won the Laureus Best Male Athlete Award...

Team Bora is racing for its future

Walker between Milan and Juve, the market triangle:...

Change of coach: Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner...

The first game of the CBA Finals: Zhao...

Test your performance with these simple exercises

The Etna Supermarathon: the route – Corriere TV

football | History: SWR Sport podcast series: FCK’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy