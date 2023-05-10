Basketball: Jason George from FC Bayern suspected of drugs

Shortly before the play-offs there is apparently a drug scandal in the basketball Bundesliga. The German national player Jason George tested positive in a doping test. It is said to be two party drugs.

VBefore the start of the play-offs, the basketball league is shaken by a drug scandal. Jason George, under contract with Bayern Munich and on loan to the Chemnitz 99ers since winter, was found to be using a prohibited stimulant during a doping test after the game against Rostock on April 2nd. This was confirmed by the anti-doping agency Nada.

“Due to a possible violation (…), NADA has initiated results management proceedings under sports law against the named athlete. A non-specific substance from substance class S.6 was found in the sample. The case is pending, the player is currently suspended,” the statement said.

Stimulants belong to substance class S.6. According to information from “Bild”, there are traces of the party drugs ecstasy and crystal meth found in George’s urine. According to the report, a source from the Chemnitz club environment did not want to confirm this directly, but said: “You can’t really be that stupid to take the stuff.”

Jason George faces four-year ban worldwide

The 21-year-old, who is said to have tried to circumvent the doping test, is now suspended and will not play in the play-offs, Chemnitz meets Bonn in the first round. George faces a four-year worldwide ban. The professional is said to have tried to circumvent the doping test.

The winger is putting a promising career at risk. George still has a contract with Munich until 2026 and was originally supposed to go basket hunting for the Niners until at least the end of the next season. In February, the native of Ulm made his debut in the German national team. FC Bayern and the Niners did not want to comment, referred to the pending procedure.

Incidentally, the drug cocktail apparently did not have a performance-enhancing effect. In the 69:71 defeat against Rostock, George rejected all of his five attempts from the field.