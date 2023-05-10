Home » Stock News: Saturn Oil + Gas – Good start to the year 2023
News

Stock News: Saturn Oil + Gas – Good start to the year 2023

by admin
Stock News: Saturn Oil + Gas – Good start to the year 2023

Despite all the announcements from Berlin, it is immediately clear to the listener: The conversion of our energy supply from fossil fuels to CO2-free sources will initially require a lot of resources to put the systems and infrastructure that will be necessary in the future in place. i.e. there must first be a significant, environmentally harmful operation to install wind and solar power plants and integrate them into the grid. Canada has understood the problems of the world energy supply and is implementing the requirements of the currently difficult time in a politically neutral and consistent manner. Saturn Oil + Gas is an ESG focused energy company with strong growth in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan. There are now good drilling results to report for the first quarter.

Read more at researchanalyst.com

See also  The Pope asks countries not to resort to arms but to reason - EntornoInteligente

You may also like

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Better than Boeing: Airbus with strong delivery figures

TOP-5 most reliable Japanese cars – auto experts...

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva...

In Europe no destination is more excellent than...

Disastrous accident involving 4 vehicles! There are dead...

The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is...

Emergency Management Department: Organize and implement special investigation...

Energy prices, food: government decides package against inflation

Some roads will be closed to traffic due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy