Stock News: Saturn Oil + Gas – Good start to the year 2023

Despite all the announcements from Berlin, it is immediately clear to the listener: The conversion of our energy supply from fossil fuels to CO2-free sources will initially require a lot of resources to put the systems and infrastructure that will be necessary in the future in place. i.e. there must first be a significant, environmentally harmful operation to install wind and solar power plants and integrate them into the grid. Canada has understood the problems of the world energy supply and is implementing the requirements of the currently difficult time in a politically neutral and consistent manner. Saturn Oil + Gas is an ESG focused energy company with strong growth in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan. There are now good drilling results to report for the first quarter.

