David Beasley, outgoing head of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), warns of a new wave of refugees from Syria “if the food problem there is not solved quickly”. The situation is very serious in the country, which has been hit by an ongoing civil war and most recently by an earthquake. But there is also a threat elsewhere in the Middle East and in many regions of Africa

