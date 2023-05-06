Basketball, Olimpia Basket Ragusa lands in Serie D

The Promotion championship of our senior team led by Coach Turi Lissandrello ended with a victory in his first experience as head coach, assisted by coach Antonio Occhipinti.

“A championship – explains the club – which saw us as absolute protagonists with only 2 defeats and 14 victories which allowed us to keep the first place in the standings for promotion to Serie D. But the greatest satisfaction, comments coach Lissandrello, is that of having reached the finish line by giving a great opportunity for growth to our U19 and U17 boys by directly involving 14 youth athletes supported by the great experience of 6 seniors led by Giorgio Raniolo “.