In London, the police arrested several people who were protesting against the king

Police in London on Saturday arrested several protesters who were protesting the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and more widely against the British monarchy. Among those arrested is also Graham Smith, leader of the republican group Republic, which has long been lobbying for the abolition of the monarchy in the country. The exact number of people arrested is unclear. The BBC writes that in addition to Smith, other demonstrators were arrested who were unloading various placards against the king from a truck in the area where the procession passed, which was attended by tens of thousands of people. Their billboards have been confiscated.

Republic had said it would hold the biggest one for the coronation of Charles III protest recent anti-monarchist movement in the United Kingdom: dozens of demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest wearing yellow T-shirts, displaying signs with the words “Not my King” and chanting chants against the new sovereign.

At the moment, the London police have not specified how many protesters they have arrested, but have confirmed that “several people” have been arrested for disturbing the public peace or for violating the safety regulations introduced for the occasion. According to the photos that are circulating in news agencies, it seems that the police have also removed several activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil from the protests. Coinciding with the coronation there were smaller anti-royalty protests in both Glasgow, Scotland and Cardiff, Wales.

Out in force on Pall Mall! They won’t let our protesters into Trafalgar Square to join the rest of us. #NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/72Aod7MHT4 — Republic (@RepublicStaff) May 6, 2023

