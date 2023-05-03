Home » Basketball player Joel Embiid won the NBA regular season player award
Basketball player Joel Embiid won the NBA regular season player award

Basketball player Joel Embiid won the NBA regular season player award

Cameroonian basketball player Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers won the Most Valuable Player award) of the regular season of the NBA basketball championship. Embiid is 29 years old, has been playing for Philadelphia since 2014, the year he arrived in the NBA, and has never been named MVP of the league so far.

He was chosen based on the vote of one hundred members of the media; in second place, with a great gap, came the Serbian Nikola Jokic, winner in the two previous seasons, and in third place Giannis Antetokounmpo, MVP in 2019 and 2020. Embiid is the second African player to win the award (which for a few months calls Michael Jordan Trophy) after Nigerian Hakeem Olajuwon, in 1994.

These days the Philadelphia 76ers are playing against the Boston Celtics in the semifinals conference of the NBA playoffs. In the regular season, Embiid was the player with the highest scoring average on the team: just over 33 per game.

