Basketball players Milwaukee and Los Angeles Lakers completed the semifinalists of the NBA Cup, the first year of the newly created tournament during the season. The Bucks beat New York clearly 146:122, the Lakers beat Phoenix 106:103 in the quarterfinals and also won their fifth game in the tournament. New Orleans awaits them in the semifinals, Milwaukee’s players will face Indiana on Thursday. The final in Las Vegas will be played on Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

X