Home » Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga
Sports

Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

by admin
Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich, leader of the German Championship with a point lead over Dortmund, moves on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) to the field of Werder Bremen (12th) without its striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, suffering from a knee since a month, nor his defender Josip Stanisic, affected this week in training and absent for two weeks.

“A decimated team”, observed coach Thomas Tuchel, already deprived of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez, also in the infirmary, as well as Leon Goretzka, suspended. The former PSG coach will have to do with it to win the Bavarians’ eleventh consecutive national title. A record. His dolphin, Dortmund, will receive Wolfsburg on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) as part of the 31st day of the Bundesliga.

See also  Out in the round of 16: Juventus Turin is a size too big for Freiburg

You may also like

Fencing World Cup “Lion of Bonn” canceled due...

“Racquet of solidarity” signed by Pope Francis: bazaar...

NBA, Pedri and Eric Garcia of Barcelona in...

21 games, three conferences – this is how...

Scudetto Napoli: Careca, “You gave us a gift”...

Footballers from VfL Wolfsburg are in the Champions...

“Atomic Heart” has passed the verification of Steam...

«This Scudetto will unite us forever»- breaking latest...

Final sprint in the 3rd division: Dresden, Mannheim...

NBA playoff dispatches: Warriors even series with 27-point...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy