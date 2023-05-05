Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

“A decimated team”, observed coach Thomas Tuchel, already deprived of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez, also in the infirmary, as well as Leon Goretzka, suspended. The former PSG coach will have to do with it to win the Bavarians’ eleventh consecutive national title. A record. His dolphin, Dortmund, will receive Wolfsburg on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) as part of the 31st day of the Bundesliga.