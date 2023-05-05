Bayern without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Josip Stanisic against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich, leader of the German Championship with a point lead over Dortmund, moves on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) to the field of Werder Bremen (12th) without its striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, suffering from a knee since a month, nor his defender Josip Stanisic, affected this week in training and absent for two weeks.
“A decimated team”, observed coach Thomas Tuchel, already deprived of Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez, also in the infirmary, as well as Leon Goretzka, suspended. The former PSG coach will have to do with it to win the Bavarians’ eleventh consecutive national title. A record. His dolphin, Dortmund, will receive Wolfsburg on Sunday (5:30 p.m.) as part of the 31st day of the Bundesliga.