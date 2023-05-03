Bayern’s supervisory board only meets after the end of the season

The supervisory board of FC Bayern Munich has postponed its eagerly awaited next meeting to a date after the end of the German Bundesliga season. The meeting of the eight members around club president Herbert Hainer and honorary president Uli Hoeneß will not take place until May 30th, as the German record champions announced on Wednesday.

“By setting up a meeting day after the final game of the season at 1. FC Köln, everyone in the club should focus on the sporting aspect in the decisive phase of the championship race,” was the reasoning. The regular meeting of the Supervisory Board was originally scheduled for May 22nd.

Kahn and Salihamidzic in the criticism

At the meeting, there could be important decisions for the future of the association, including personnel. CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic have been heavily criticized after the failures of the past few weeks and the timing of the change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel. Your future on the board of FC Bayern München AG is being questioned despite ongoing contracts.

The Bundesliga season ends on May 27th. Bayern go into the final four rounds with a one-point lead over Dortmund. The German championship is the last remaining title option for Bayern Munich this season after losing the Champions League and the DFB Cup in the quarterfinals.

