USA new weapons package for Ukraine | Info

The US has approved a new package of security assistance to Ukraine worth $300 million, including heavy artillery and ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other equipment, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced.

Source: Mondo/ Dragana Todorović

“Pursuant to President (US Joseph) Biden’s delegation of authority, I approve our 37th withdrawal of $300 million worth of US weapons and equipment to Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.

The statement added that the aid package includes additional ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, as well as trucks and trailers for transporting heavy equipment.