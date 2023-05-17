BBL playoffs: Ulm concedes the equalizer in the series against Alba Berlin

Status: 05/17/2023 8:57 p.m

Outsider ratiopharm Ulm lost the second quarterfinal game in the playoffs of the basketball league against the reigning German champion Alba Berlin with 77:91 (47:39).

The team from Ulm were up to speed straight away and took the lead after just five seconds when Karim Jallow dunked. But Alba appeared with visibly different body language than in the home debacle last Sunday. Both teams needed a few minutes to find their rhythm. The Berliners missed a lot of long-range shots, but showed their skills with a few quick attacks. After a hard-fought first quarter, it was 21:20 for Ulm.

In the second section, both teams showed strong pass relays and ingenious passes. The lead changed back and forth. The game got true playoff intensity. In the final minutes of the quarter, Ulm impressed with a terrific defense. The ratiopharm basket hunters put on a 10:0 run and went into half-time with a 47:39 lead. The 6,000 fans in the sold out ratiopharm arena cheered, loudly sang “Uuuulmer” and were already hoping for the outsider’s next surprise against the German champions.

Alba Berlin in the end too strong for ratiopharm Ulm

After the change of sides, Alba slowly but surely got stronger and stronger. The throws for the home side became more and more difficult. Shortly before the end of the third quarter, the guests took the lead again after a long time (59:58). And as the game went on, Alba’s confidence returned, and the Berliners pulled away. From Ulm’s point of view it was 61:68 after three sections.

Ulm’s Brandon Paul best pitcher of the game

In the last quarter, the young Gabriele Procida, who hadn’t played in the first half, suddenly ran hot with the guests. The 20-year-old Italian marked 14 points. Alba found her way back to her old, masterful strength. The Ulmer were increasingly failing in one-on-one actions and no longer had the energy to stop the meanwhile sovereign albatrosses.

This puts the two clubs 1-1 in the playoffs. Best pitchers for Alba were Jaleen Smith (18 points), Luke Sikma and Gabriele Procida (14 each). Brandon Paul (20) and Karim Jallow (16) scored the most points for Ulm. Game number three will take place on Friday (7 p.m.) in Berlin.

Full throttle through the playoffs – Samba in Ulm. The 6,000 Ulm fans made a hell of a racket at the home game against Alba, but it didn’t help in the end. Ulm lost 77:91.

In the first game of the quarter-final series, Ulm celebrated a surprisingly clear 88:64 away win. And that, although Alba was clearly favored in the series. The capital club had previously won 18 of the last 19 games against Ulm.

Whoever wins the first three times in this quarter-final series is still in the running for the German Basketball Championship.