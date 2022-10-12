Original title: Be yourself! Harden: I never care about personal data or what the outside world thinks

Beijing time on October 12th news, reports from the US media said that in an interview a few days ago, 76ers star James Harden stated that he does not care about personal data at all, his goal is to win the championship.

In the new season, 76ers coach Doc Rivers has higher requirements for Harden. During media day, Rivers revealed that he wants Harden to play more of a playmaker role.

Talking about his role on the court, Harden said: “At this point, it’s great to play good numbers. But whether I’m averaging 22 points or 28 points, it’s more important to me. The impact I have on each game. “

“Honestly, I don’t care about the stats, I never did,” Harden continued. “If I’m averaging 20 points a game, close to a triple-double, and the team keeps winning and is No. 1 or No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, that means we Played great.”

“If I’m averaging 28 points and the team keeps winning, it doesn’t make any difference at all,” Harden said. “Ultimately, my goal is to win a championship. So personally, the numbers don’t really mean anything.”

In the offseason, Harden waived his $47.4 million player option. He then took a $14.4 million pay cut and reached a two-year, $68.6 million extension with the 76ers.

Harden chooses to cut his salary, can this be appreciated by the outside world? “No, but you know what? I don’t care (outside perception) at all,” Harden said. “People have been stereotyped about me and they don’t really understand me.”

“So I don’t care what the outside world is saying,” Harden continued. “I don’t say anything publicly to the media. I don’t care because I’m comfortable with what I do on and off the court. full of confidence.”

In the regular season last season, Harden played 21 games for the 76ers, averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. (jim)

