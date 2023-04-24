Home » Beijing bids to host 2027 Athletics World Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Beijing bids to host 2027 Athletics World Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Beijing bids to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

2023-04-24 15:31:21

Source: Tribune

A few days ago, the Chinese Athletic Association released the “Chinese Athletics Association’s Announcement on the Results of the Bidding Cities for the 2027 World Athletics Championships” on its official website. , after research, only Beijing applied and met the solicitation conditions.

The World Athletics Championships is a top international track and field event hosted by the International Association of Athletics Federations. It was founded in 1983 and was held every four years at first. Since 1991, it has been held every two years. Beijing successfully held the 15th World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium (Bird’s Nest) from August 22 to 30, 2015. More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions competed fiercely in 47 events , showing a wonderful track and field event to the world.

At present, Beijing is going all out to bid for the World Athletics Championships. It is expected that the event will return to Beijing after 12 years, so that the eyes of the world will once again focus on the “Double Olympic City”.

Label:World Athletics Championships; National Stadiums; Associations
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


See also  Thailand Badminton Open: China advances to three finals

You may also like

players on the roof of the bus- Courier...

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native

Napoli win the Scudetto on Sunday if

In the United States, trans people are victims...

One Step Beyond #94: Salernitana, Naples, Livorno, Verona,...

Problems in the Norwegian team! The biggest star...

Sustainability, PUMA launches Voices of a RE:GENERATION –...

Edmonton equals against Kings in NHL playoff

Scattered considerations after Empoli-Inter (0-3)

5 unforgettable experiences in Tyrol’s Ötztal valley

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy