Beijing Guoan Coach Sees Absence of Key Players as Best Reward for His Disciples in Chengdu Away Game

Title: Beijing Guoan Coach Optimistic despite Injuries Ahead of Chengdu Clash

Beijing Guoan’s Portuguese coach, Ricardo Suarez, expressed disappointment at the absence of key players Yang Liyu and Jiang Xiangyou in their upcoming away game against Chengdu Rongcheng in the 2023 Chinese Super League. However, Suarez remains optimistic about his team’s capabilities and believes that their absence will be the best reward for the other players.

During the pre-match press conference held on July 3, Suarez acknowledged that the game between Beijing Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng would be exciting, with both teams giving their best. Despite the absence of two important players, Suarez expressed confidence in the abilities of his team to perform well.

In their previous match against Shanghai Seaport, Yang Liyu suffered an ankle ligament injury in the 12th minute after a challenge from Cai Huikang, while Jiang Xiangyou sustained a shoulder injury during a counterattack in the second half. It was announced that Yang Liyu would require approximately four weeks of field training to recover, while Jiang Xiangyou would be able to partially practice after 2-3 weeks of the acute phase. Consequently, both players will be unable to participate in the match against Chengdu Rongcheng.

Yang Liyu, the team’s leading scorer this season with four goals in the league and one in the FA Cup, and Jiang Xiangyou, who has also scored four league goals, will be missed by Beijing Guoan. Their absence raises concerns about the team’s offensive capabilities, especially as they face Chengdu Rongcheng, currently ranked third with 27 points.

Beijing Guoan, currently in seventh place with 18 points from 13 games, will face a tough challenge against Chengdu Rongcheng. The latter, along with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, are the only two teams in the league that have yet to experience defeat. Furthermore, Chengdu Rongcheng’s passionate home fans and heated atmosphere do not bode well for Beijing Guoan, who will be playing away.

Despite these challenges, Suarez remains positive and believes in the abilities of his team. He emphasized the importance of players understanding their technical and tactical style of play. However, the tight schedule leaves limited time for preparation. Suarez firmly stated that the greater the challenge, the more it showcases the team’s capabilities.

Having witnessed the growth of his players and their dedication, Suarez believes that the best reward for their efforts would be a victory. As the game approaches, Beijing Guoan will rely on their collective strength to overcome the absence of key players and secure a positive result.

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

