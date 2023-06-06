Home » Beitar Jerusalem football players lost their place in the EKL due to fan frenzy
Beitar Jerusalem football players lost their place in the EKL due to fan frenzy

Beitar won 3-0 over Maccabi Netanya in the final. During the match, his supporters threw flares and other objects onto the pitch, and after the match they invaded the pitch and forced Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog, who was supposed to present the cup to the winner, to flee.

The Jerusalem team secured a place in the Conference League with the triumph, but it was taken away by the disciplinary committee due to the behavior of the fans. However, the Israeli association has not yet specified who will replace Beitar in the competition.

In addition, Beitar must pay a fine of 70 thousand shekels (about 411 thousand crowns). For the new league season, the club is also subject to a condition, the violation of which in the event of further rampage by the fans threatens to deduct three points.

