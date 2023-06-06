Signed the memorandum of understanding between the Region and the Carisbo Foundation for strategic social and health assistance interventions in the metropolitan city of Bologna for 14.5 million euros

With an investment of 10 million euros from the Region and 4.5 from the Carisbo Foundation and Intesa Sanpaolo, two interventions are already planned, one concerns the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic and the other the Bellaria Hospital

June 6, 2023 – Together for the community. It is from this premise that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Carisbo Foundation to realize strategic interventions in the field of social and health assistance.

The agreement, valid for five years, was approved in recent weeks by a resolution of the Regional Council and by the governing bodies of the Carisbo Foundation; Today in Viale Aldo Moro at the company by the two presidents, Stefano Bonaccini e Paul Beghelli.

“With this agreement – underlines the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini – let’s kick off a public-private inter-institutional collaboration which aims to guarantee, within the regional health service, the best care of the patient and the provision of increasingly innovative treatments, thanks to the latest generation biomedical technologies; and at the same time offer patients a welcome in conditions of high standards of comfort. We thank Fondazione Carisbo and Intesa Sanpaolo not only for the amount of resources made available, but also for the symbolic value that this agreement has, in the interest of the local area and the community. The signing of the protocol comes at a difficult time for our communities, so badly affected by the floods. We need everyone’s collaboration and commitment to rebuild, because, as this agreement also demonstrates, great things can be done together”.

“With today’s signing, the Region and the Carisbo Foundation are concretely launching a multi-year process of institutional collaboration, for the benefit of the entire population who turn to our social and health excellence and the professionals involved in our health-hospital facilities – comments the president of the Foundation, Paul Beghelli -. Thanks to Intesa Sanpaolo for sharing the Foundation’s planning along this path, the investment of resources in healthcare has the meaning of strengthening the social structure of our metropolitan area and its communities, today severely affected by the floods”.

The Memorandum of Understanding

The Protocol, which fits into the path of interinstitutional collaboration public-privateprovides for a coordinated series of actions to be implemented in the territories under the jurisdiction of the Ausl of the Metropolitan City of Bologna e also provides a investment Of 14.5 million euros, of which 10 from the Region and 4.5 from the Carisbo Foundation e Of Intesa Sanpaolo.

Two areas have been identified for the first implementation interventions, proposed by the companies of the Bologna metropolitan area. The first concerns the enhancement of the diagnostic and therapeutic instrumental heritage of Local Health Trusts, with the replacement of the Synergy model linear accelerator of radiotherapy of theBellaria Hospital with the innovative robotic technology of radiosurgery and stereotactic radiotherapy called Cyberknife, which will also be available for the other health-hospital facilities of the metropolitan city (in particular the Rizzoli Institute, the Maggiore Hospital, the S. Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic). The procedure for carrying out the project has already been launched, promoted by the Carisbo Foundation in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo for a value of 4.5 million euros.

The second area of ​​intervention aims at infrastructural upgrading of the social and health reception system, with the creation of one structure in the area adjacent to the Policlinico Sant’Orsola for the reception of cancer patients or organ transplant candidates in the pre- and post-intervention phases. An investment with an estimated value 10 million eurosand procedure to be launched by July 2023.

In addition, a Joint committee of joint monitoring, which will evaluate the opportunity to extend the contents of the agreement to new areas of priority interest and to validate proposals, projects, feasibility studies also coming from subjects other than the signatories.