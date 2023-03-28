Status: 03/27/2023 3:41 p.m

Belgium, with new coach Domenico Tedesco, made a great debut in qualifying for the European Championship. It will be a tough test for Germany on Tuesday (March 28, 2023/8:45 p.m., live on the radio report on sportschau.de) – not just because of Romelu Lukaku, who scored all three goals in the 3-0 win over Sweden.

European Championship qualification, 1st matchday

Tedesco had already set the first clear signals with his squad nomination. The greatest case of hardship was certainly Axel Witsel, whose national team career the new coach ended after 130 games: During a visit to Madrid, Witsel now plays for Atlético, Tedesco informed the ex-Dortmunder that he was no longer involved in his plans games

Eden Hazard, Toby Alderweireld and Simon Mignolet had already voluntarily said goodbye to the oldie faction, which had clearly shaped the “Red Reufel” for too long and too much. Dries Mertens had not nominated Tedesco, only the 35-year-old central defender Jan Vertonghen remained. “For me it doesn’t matter old or young, it’s all about good or bad” Tedesco had emphasized in the run-up to his debut – and Vertonghen was actually in the starting XI.

Belgium’s axis with the well-known stars

It was clearly recognizable that Tedesco relies on the axis of the big names. Kevin De Bruyne led as captain and central fixture in attacking midfield Manchester City the team onto the pitch, with the second world-class player, Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid, still in goal.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco (l) and Kevin de Bruyne (r)

The coach also left no doubt about his number 9, which had a very difficult time with previous coach Roberto Martínez: Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan was allowed to attack centrally and even carry the number 10 on his back.

Leandro Trossard acted on his left side FC Arsenal as the second clear peak. Hertha BSC’s Dodi Lukébakio, who was called up somewhat surprisingly given his performance in the domestic league, came from midfield via the right flank.

What may have surprised Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz at home: Lukébakio, who wasn’t even nominated for the World Cup in Qatar, also went the way to the defensive diligently – defensive work is not quite his thing with the Berliners .

Belgium plays 4-4-2 with a lot of movement in the chains

Lukébakio proved in the 35th minute that his real strength lies in the offensive: With a brilliant cross he put Lukaku in the limelight, who nodded the ball to the 1-0 lead – two strong feedback for the player and system choice by Tedesco.

Germany will probably also have to adopt a clear 4-4-2 formation against Belgium. Against the Swedes, much more came from the right side of Lukébakio than from the left with Atlético’s Yannick Carrasco – who didn’t hit a single cross in the first half.

Weaknesses in the newly formed defense

But Sweden also managed to reveal a few weaknesses in the newly formed Belgian defence. In the 15th minute, the “Drei Kronen” even celebrated the supposed lead, but Wout Faes von Leicester City scratched Dejan Kulusevski’s header off the back chalk line of the goal line.

Also the left-back of the Belgians with 22-year-old Arthur Theate von Rennes Stadium proved to be vulnerable again and again – while it remained extremely dangerous up front: Lukébakio also prepared the 2-0 through Lukaku with a great solo run, in which he took five from Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig at ten meters in the penalty area.

Onana is Belgium’s organizer – at 21 years old

From time to time, Tedesco was seen happily gesturing, cheering and discussing – framed by his two assistants Thomas Schneider and Andreas Hinkel, just like Tedesco’s ex-Stuttgarter.

In addition to the new top tandem Lukaku/Lukébakio, the coaching trio should have been absolutely satisfied with the protection in the center. In addition to De Bruyne, Tedesco had bet on the 21-year-old jewel Amadou Onana, whose transfer from FC Everton to a top international club should only be a matter of time.

Onana impressed with an excellent eye, closed many holes, organized the switch between defensive and offensive with an impressive calmness for his age. So if something should go for the Germans on Tuesday, then the route via the flanks is much more promising than through the Belgian headquarters.

It’s going to be tough for the DFB’s defence

Defensively, it will be an absolute endurance test for the German central defense, which could consist of Matthias Ginter and Thilo Kehrer or Malick Thiaw after the absence of Nico Schlotterbeck, against Lukaku. He also scored the third goal against the Swedes on preparatory work by Johan Bakayoko, who came on for Lukébakio.

Of course, this goal was initiated again via the right wing. Then the Leipzig David Raum can probably get ready for a very tough evening as a left defender.