The police released the video of six minutes of the Nashville school shootingwhich took place on March 28. The footage, shot by the cameras of one of the officers who intervened on the spot, shows two policemen reaching he killer 28enne (here the video of the assault on the school) on the second floor and they order him to stop and leave his weapons. Audrey Hale however does not perform and gets killed by agents Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazzo.

With two semi-automatic weapons and a handgun, Audrey Hale opened fire at a small private Christian elementary school, the «Covenant School» di Nashville in Tennessee, where he had studied in childhood. The victims are three nine year olds and three adults.

At the press conference, the police said that Hale identified as a transgender woman, but then a spokesman specified that “Audrey Hale was biologically female and on social profiles she identified herself using male pronouns”.