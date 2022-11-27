Martinez’s national team is never dangerous. Lukaku enters in the 81st minute, but doesn’t break through. De Ketelaere can also be seen. The two goals in the second half from Sabiri and Abouklal

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

Something had said, the first day. It was already understood that Belgium was very far from Russia 2018. Here is the proof: Morocco deservedly wins in the second half a match that now places them in first place in group F, waiting for Croatia-Canada. And it sends coach Martinez into a crisis, who will be forced to make calculations on the last day against Dalic’s national team. Sabiri and Aboukhlal, both substitutes in the second half, decided a match that the Africans wanted more, despite the good impact from De Bruyne and his teammates in the first half. The debuts of the “Italians” De Ketelaere and Lukaku were useless for the final assault: practically impalpable.

first half — The approach to the race is different. Because on the one hand the Morocco coach, Regragui, confirms the team of his debut with Croatia, except for the goalkeeper (at the center of a curious case, he enters, sings the anthem, then is replaced). While Martinez, who can count on Lukaku on the bench, changes three but above all marries another form. Three-and-a-half defense, reminiscent of Spalpatti, because in the defensive phase Meunier drops and Castagne plays full-back, while in the setup phase the usual 3-4-1-2 returns. Belgium comes out much more on the piece than the match with Canada. The impact is good, in 15 minutes the Red Devils collect five corner kicks. And also a golden opportunity, in the 5th minute, with Batshuayi well launched by Thorgan Hazard, but Munir was careful on exit. See also Totti: "Dybala in Rome? It doesn't depend only on him. Zaniolo instead ..."

Morocco lowers itself in order not to concede meters to De Bruyne, the intent is clear. Belgium, on the other hand, forces the pace, takes advantage of an Onana in the middle of the field who brings liveliness. Just the young midfielder, in the 17th minute, header after a corner misses the target. Two minutes later, a good chance fell on Meunier’s foot, who didn’t angle enough from the edge with his right foot. The first African ring, in a stadium that pushes Hakimi and his teammates forward, is from Ziyech: in the 21st minute the winger tries from outside, but the shot is high. Belgium chews game, Morocco goes in waves. In the 28th minute Hakimi first supports for Amallah (high shot), then in the 35th minute he has a good chance on the right but wastes it by kicking badly. The first half ends with the choked exultation of the Moroccan fans: in the 47th minute Ziyech’s cross-shot from a free-kick is not touched by anyone, Courtois is far from impeccable also because he was deceived by the active position of Saiss, who does not touch the ball but does everything to intervene and obstructs the view of the goalkeeper. The referee is called back to the Var and cancels.

second half — The restart is without changes, neither of men, nor of setting. In the 5th minute comes the first real shot against Morocco: needless to say, Ziyech from the edge with his left foot, but central. The answer comes from the other playmaker: Eden Hazard dribbles away and shoots at the near post, with Munir forced to make a non-trivial save to deflect for a corner. Morocco takes the field with respect to the first half: the classification calculations also count, the conviction of a team that seems to have more leg and more desire also counts. Ziyech builds: it’s the 12′ game change for the other winger Boufal who centers and shoots, just missing the far post. Martinez seizes the danger and changes: inside Mertens for Eden Hazard and Tielemans for Onana. The shock comes, at least on an offensive level: in the 20th minute, Tielemans recovers a good ball on the sliding trocar, the ball lands on Mertens’ feet who controls and unloads, but Munir is good at blocking. It’s time for changes also in Morocco. Regragui puts in the sampdorian Sabiri and it’s the magic touch. Because the first ball played, a free-kick from the right, we witness the replica of the canceled goal, with a cross-shot that Saiss does not deflect, ending up deceiving Courtois. This time, however, it is not offside, but everything is regular. See also Football on TV: the matches on Friday 11 March

Morocco ahead. Martinez calls the “Italians”: debuts in Qatar first for De Ketelaere, then – it’s the 36th minute – Lukaku’s World Cup begins. The Belgian chance to equalize is in the 37th minute, on Vertonghen’s head: the ball goes wide, after another corner. We are in the sprint, Belgium is open and Amdallah counterattacks in the 45th minute and Courtois counters the conclusion of the possible 2-0. A matter of moments: it’s 47′, Witsel makes a mess, Ziyech controls and serves Aboukhlal in the middle who drives an entire nation crazy. The Al Thumama stadium, almost completely filled with Moroccan fans, explodes. The party never seems to end, while the crisis in Belgium is officially open.

November 27, 2022 (change November 27, 2022 | 16:17)

