A rather opaque and confused Belgium in the game rules the tenacious, but not too lucky, Canada by pocketing three precious points that yield the first place in the standings in the group. A goal by Batshuayi, striker called to replace the bruised Lukaku, was enough to secure a victory which above all brought the signature of Courtois, able to neutralize a penalty in the first minutes.

Those who expected an unbalanced challenge in favor of Belgium were soon surprised: after five minutes of sterile dribbling by their opponents, Canada, possessed, put down the red devils. And in the 9th minute the North Americans earned, as mentioned, the most greedy of opportunities: a penalty for a clear handball by Carrasco following a direct shot on goal by Buchanam.

Davies’ shot from the penalty spot, however, was weak and central and Courtois rejected saving his team. However, they continue to doze off: in the 17th minute De Bruyne misses a finish on the counterattack ignoring Tielemens only in front of goal. In the 22nd minute piece of skill by Hazard who, with the help of Tielemans, arms Batshuayi, whose shot is blocked by the Canadian defence. They seem like the symptoms of a change of pace, but Canada, led by the 39-year-old Hutchinson at the median, doesn’t agree and between the 31st and 32nd minute they still show up around Courtois with David and Davies. In the 38th minute Belgium still risks big: the unleashed Johnston breaks through to the right and falls after an intervention by Witsel but after a long check at the Var the referee lets them continue leaving many doubts Belgium in difficulty gets out of trouble in the 44th minute: Batshuayi pounced on a pass from Alderweireld’s defense and punished Canada’s inattentive defense by beating Borjian with a diagonal shot. Canada hit, but not tamed: in full recovery Buchanan does not frame the goal a stone’s throw from Courtois.

Canada returns to the field for the second half with the right attitude: in the 48th minute Eustaquio’s nice cross for David’s head, who misses the target from a favorable position. In the 62nd minute Hazard, who seems to have spent a lot, doesn’t take advantage of a good tip from Trossard. Canada tries, but compared to the first half, the maneuver is slower and Belgium, who entrusts De Bruyne and Batshuayi with the task of pushing forward, look for some counter-attack. Substitutions flock and the two teams seem to lose points of reference.

In the 78th minute Courtois, practically inactive throughout the second half, defuses a central header from Larin. In the 83rd minute the referee, uncertain throughout the match, didn’t expel Johnston for a dangerous foul on Openda from behind. Final without jolts: Canada shuts down and no longer has the strength to go in search of a draw which, however, they undoubtedly deserved