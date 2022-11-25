Three days of celebration for the centenary of Giuseppe Mio, known to all as “Pino”, an institution for Rorai Grande and the city of Pordenone: an entire neighborhood paid homage to him on Thursday 24 November for the enviable achievement in splendid form. On the other hand, Giuseppe is known for never backing down in the face of new challenges and at the age of 99 he has accomplished truly impressive feats, even for many much younger people. After having experimented with kayaking, on the threshold of one hundred years he also made an ultralight flight.

