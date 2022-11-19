Home Sports Belluno Dolomites. Alex Cossalter (disqualified) goes wild in the Juniores
Belluno Dolomites. Alex Cossalter (disqualified) goes wild in the Juniores

Belluno Dolomites. Alex Cossalter (disqualified) goes wild in the Juniores

Disqualified in the first team, decisive with the Juniores: Alex Cossalter takes the stage in the afternoon of Zugni Tauro. And he drags the Under 19 of Dolomiti Bellunesi to success against Luparense. He does it his way: with goals. And, in particular, with a finely crafted hat-trick.

But Alex is not the only protagonist of a victory, the seventh of the season, which was missing between the friendly walls for two and a half months. Supporting the attacker, who passed through the Bologna nursery, is captain Emanuel Filippin. Who, after the brace scored a week ago at Levico Terme, manages to score even in the presence of the “wolves” thanks to a double assist.

As far as the news is concerned, the balance is released 7′ from the interval, when Gallio sends an inviting ball into the middle which Cossalter pounces on, headed into the bag. Alex, however, is not satisfied. And, in the second half, he stamps the scorer’s table twice more. Always inspired by Filippin: first on the development of a free-kick, then following a restart. The goal of the guests’ flag, scored by Toniato, instead has a purely statistical value. Because the full booty goes to the Dolomites, now fourth in the standings, hand in hand with Campodarsego. And only three lengths from the summit.

DOLOMITES OF BELLUNESI-LUPARENSE 3-1

BELLUNE DOLOMITES: Segato, Cucchisi, Capacchione (st 42′

Schievenin), Nwoke, Gallio (st 13′ Spagnol), Triolo, Ticli (st 26′

Zanolla), Filippin, Rossi, A. Cossalter (st 36′ Dal Magro), Buoso (st

13′ Mill). Allenatore: M. Campaner.

LUPARENSE: Bortoletto, Teslaru (st 22′ Stocco), Zoccarato,

Fior (st 26′ Cachero), Tonini, Toniato, Carossa, Stortolani, Pertile (st

35′ Serato), Hasani (st 19′ Shut up), Rizzardi. Coach: L. Mendicino.

REFEREE: Filippo Franzago from Conegliano (assistants: Alain De Cian and Alessio Ferrantello from Belluno).

RARELY: pt 38’, st 18’ e 33’ A. Cossalter, st 28’ Toniato.

NOTE. Ammonites: Teslaru and Tonini.

