(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 10 – For the third time this football season, the Benevento coach is “missing”. In fact, Roberto Stellone resigned at the end of today’s home game against Spal. The former Napoli striker had replaced Fabio Cannavaro at the beginning of February, who in turn, on 22 September last year, had taken the place of the exonerated Fabio Caserta.



“We missed the most important match of the season but I feel I gave my best – Stellone said after today’s match -. I came to an important square with such enthusiasm, I thank and apologize to the president and the fans, the players and to the staff, but we weren’t able to make improvements. If after nine games we’ve won just one, it means that something was wrong. I don’t have the right head to continue, there’s no need to talk about anything else.” (HANDLE).

