Easter Monday arrives and with it the afternoons of grilling meat and vegetables with friends. But at the end of the day, hair and clothes smell like smoke: how to do it?

Easter Monday has arrived after a long wait and with it the desire to go on trips out of town, where the weather permits and, above all, to devote oneself to traditional barbecues in the company of friends and family. Whether you are a carnivore or a vegetarian, grilling on the Monday after Easter is a must: sausages, zucchini, carrots, steaks, chicken legs, you name it. All accompanied by a generous dose of cold beer or excellent Italian wine. But there is a problem that arises after all day spent on the barbecue.

The copious smoke generated by grills and barbecues inevitably ends up sticking to clothes, jackets and hair, especially if worn long. Throwing everything we were wearing into the washing machine is not the smartest solution: we can once again rely on our grandmother’s methods, always the simplest and most effective. Here’s how to get rid of the smell of smoke from your clothes after all the barbecues.

Easter Monday: get rid of the smell of smoke on your clothes this way

If your clothes are the problem, because you’ve been grilling outdoors, grandma’s good old ways come to our rescue to get rid of the unpleasant smell of smoke that never seems to want to go away completely. Once we get home from our picnics and cookouts, we strip off our clothes and wash them in hot water and Marseille soap. Excellent for eliminating the smell of smoke and giving a pleasant smell of good and clean clothes, as well as softening them more than any chemical and expensive detergent.

If we don’t have Marseille soap, our great allies for all household chores are always white vinegar, lemon and baking soda. They are also perfect for washing and cleaning clothes that have an unpleasant smell, disinfecting them and bringing them back to life. You can leave them to soak for a few hours in water with a little baking soda and lemon, or with a few spoonfuls of white vinegar.

Lemon, white vinegar and baking soda are also great for getting rid of smoke smell hair long: they are completely natural products and for this reason they have no contraindications on the skin or ends. If you don’t like the smell of white vinegar, you can cleanse your hair with a pack of baking soda, water and lemon.

If you have grilled at home and have soaked are also the curtains and wardrobes, the situation is different, but don’t despair! You can create comfortable and natural scented drawers by placing salt in a breathable bag with a few drops of lavender essential oil or your favorite perfume.

