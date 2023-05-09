Home » Benjamin Henrichs files a complaint after racist hate speech
Nnational player Benjamin Henrichs has, according to his own statement, reported various complaints about hate messages against him. “Not against everyone. There is a certain level where people say it just comes with football. But if it’s too much…” said the RB Leipzig professional in an interview with YouTuber Bilal Kamarieh.

“It was the first time I’m going to say it hit me hard. Less the news, but the voice messages, when you realize that there are people behind them and not just fake profiles. ”You cannot report everyone, then you would be busy with it every day.

After the victory in the quarter-finals of the cup against Borussia Dortmund in early April, Henrichs was racially and anti-Semitically insulted and partially published the messages to him. The defender, whose father is from Germany and his mother from Ghana, was also wished for injuries. At the time, Henrichs reserved the right to take legal action.

Most recently, Henrichs had received hate mail again after the victory in Freiburg. According to his own statements, the 26-year-old found the sender and confronted his father. He apologized to Henrichs for his underage son. Then, according to Henrichs, the 16-year-old son called the RB professional himself and also apologized.

