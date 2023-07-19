Benjamin Mendy Acquitted of Rape Charges and Signs with Lorient for Two Seasons

Title: Benjamin Mendy Signs with Lorient Following Acquittal on Rape Charges

Date: July 19, 2023

French international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who was recently acquitted of all charges of rape and attempted rape by a British court, has secured a two-season deal with Ligue 1 club FC Lorient, according to an official statement released by the club.

FC Lorient expressed their delight in signing the 28-year-old left-back, stating, “FC Lorient is happy to be able to announce today the signing for two seasons of international left-back Benjamin Mendy.”

Mendy, who last played a football game two years ago, when he was suspended by Manchester City amid allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, did not have his contract renewed by the club, which expired on June 30.

A key member of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018, Mendy faced a new trial after the jury failed to reach an agreement on two accusations during the initial trial. However, on Friday, the British court declared him not guilty of the charges of rape and attempted rape, adding five months after being acquitted of six charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The accusations involved the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in October 2020 and the attempted rape of another woman aged 29, two years prior. Mendy has consistently denied these allegations.

During the first trial, which lasted four months, the jury, consisting of eight men and four women, encountered several interruptions due to COVID-19 cases and scheduled breaks, as well as a hiatus during the year-end holiday period.

Mendy faced imprisonment in August 2021 and was held in preventive detention for over four months before being released at the beginning of January 2022. He was subsequently placed under judicial control, awaiting his first trial.

Having begun his career in Le Havre and achieving prominence at Marseille and Monaco, Mendy’s move to Manchester City in 2017 made him the most expensive defender in history at the time, with the club paying £52 million (approximately €61.4 million) for his services.

Mendy’s signing with Lorient marks his return to professional football following a turbulent period in his career, marred by the legal proceedings. The Breton club hopes that the talented left-back can contribute to their success over the next two seasons on the pitch.

