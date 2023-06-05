Benzema leaves Real as befits his status – sport.ORF.at

6
Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid on Sunday with a goal. In his last game for the “Royals”, the 35-year-old star striker scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Bilbao (72′). Just two minutes later he was substituted for Luka Modric to thunderous applause.
