Home » Benzema leaves Real as befits his status – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Benzema leaves Real as befits his status – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Benzema leaves Real as befits his status – sport.ORF.at

Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid on Sunday with a goal. In his last game for the “Royals”, the 35-year-old star striker scored the equalizer from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Bilbao (72′). Just two minutes later he was substituted for Luka Modric to thunderous applause.

Read more …

See also  CCTV pays attention to Shui Qingxia of the Women's Asian Cup: There may be problems at the beginning, but you must believe in yourself_China Women's Football_Zhang Ruihe_Zhang Linyan

You may also like

Dole Italia presente a Beach Pro Tour e...

The IBA has informed the IOC that it...

Colombia U20: Erasmus — Sportellate.it

Because the Asics Gel Kayano is in its...

Maccabi Tel Aviv, Alex Poythress outgoing

“Each end of the season, PSG finds itself...

Glazer family’s silence in response to takeover questions...

Serie A standings 2022 2023, how much is...

Pérez’s F1 title dream fades and he hears...

Inflatable tanks are not toys

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy