Berbr’s third day in court: notes, bad acoustics again and an early end

Just the start was moved by 30 minutes to half past ten in the morning. The defendant, the former Litoměřick football official Martin Pýcha, did not testify, his defense lawyer apologized for health reasons. Former judge Marek Janoch came next. He pleaded guilty to taking bribes as a referee in matches between Vyšehrad and Litoměřice and then Vyšehrad and Ústí nad Orlicí.

“I am very sorry about the whole situation. It had a major impact on my personal life and family,” said Janoch and ended his statement after only a few minutes. Berbr was then taking notes a few meters away from him.

Janoch refused to answer the questions, which surprised even Judge Vladimír Žák. “I had a lot of questions for you, if you don’t want to testify, that’s your business. I’m just saying straight away that it’s hard for me to imagine an agreement on guilt and punishment,” Žák said in the courtroom, pointing out that Janoch did not comment on his participation in an organized criminal group, of which he is also a defendant. Berbr subsequently added that Janoch was never in any organized group.

After the testimony, Roman Berbr leaves the court accompanied by the defense attorneys. Without a wordVideo : Sport.cz

After the meeting, Žák clarified everything to the journalists. “We have to assess whether the agreement was concluded rationally, corresponds to the file, whether the agreed punishments are reasonable. For this we need information. If, for example, a monetary penalty is proposed, but I don’t know the defendant’s financial circumstances, it is difficult for me to comment on the amount of the penalty,” he compared.

The unusually short program, combined with the change of Tuesday’s meeting, can have an impact on the entire schedule. “I’m rather beginning to lean towards the fact that the matter will not be completed by the end of the year,” acknowledged Žák. Berbr testified for three hours on Tuesday, and since a shorter period of time was expected, Roman Rogoz, the former head of Vyšehrad, could not be reached. He was supposed to get the line in May.

Corruption scandal in football: the trial of Roman Berber et al.