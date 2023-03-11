Home Sports Berrettini is out of the Indian Wells Masters 1000: eliminated on his debut by Daniel Taro
Sports

Berrettini is out of the Indian Wells Masters 1000: eliminated on his debut by Daniel Taro

Matthew Berrettini was eliminated from the Masters 1000 by Indian Wells in the opening game. daniel taro he beat the Italian tennis player in 3 sets, with a score of 7-6/0-6/6-3, qualifying for the next round. Before the match, few had predicted a similar result: in fact, the Japanese is at position 103 in the ATP rankings, while Berrettini is number 23 in the world. Although the Italian had played great in the second set, in the third the Japanese immediately recovered and quickly went up to 3-0, putting Berrettini offside.

Despite finishing the match with more than double the winners, 35 to 15, and triple the direct points on serve, 27 to 9, Berrettini ends up paying, in addition to the free ones, the lowest percentage of first players in the field (55% against 59 %) and points won with second serve (44% versus 58%).

An uphill 2023 for the 26-year-old who, after the disappointment of the Australian Openwhere it was deleted from Andy Murray, even there in the first match played, he is unable to continuously express his tennis. Probably calf problemalthough not so serious as to prevent him from taking the field, is giving complications to Berrettini, who seems to be very different from the player who permanently occupied the Top 10 of the ranking last year.

Previous Article

Rafa Nadal out of the top 10 after 17 years: because it’s more of a farewell than a goodbye

next

