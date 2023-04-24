Berrettini worries the fans: “The injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing”

Matthew Berrettini he can’t take it anymore: the continuous physical injuries don’t allow him to play to the best of his possibilities, as we saw in his last appearance at Montecarloeliminated in the round of 16 without even taking the field against Holger Rune. From a 2021 full of successes, including the final of Wimbledon, to a 2023 that is struggling to take off: from the second half of 2022 to today, physical pain and discomfort make him a fluctuating player. “The last two years have been full of victories but also very tiring. Injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing” declares the Italian tennis player a Style Magazine, to whom he talks about his complicated psychological period: “I thought about making up for lost time, but now I hope to rediscover the joy of competing”, adds the former number 6 in the world. To those who think the relationship with Melissa Satta influence his performance below expectations, Berrettini replies: “Considering it a distraction for my career is absolutely disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse articles because he has a wife and children: it doesn’t make sense, does it?”.

