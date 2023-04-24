Home » Berrettini worries the fans: “The injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing”
Sports

Berrettini worries the fans: “The injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing”

by admin
Berrettini worries the fans: “The injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing”

Matthew Berrettini he can’t take it anymore: the continuous physical injuries don’t allow him to play to the best of his possibilities, as we saw in his last appearance at Montecarloeliminated in the round of 16 without even taking the field against Holger Rune. From a 2021 full of successes, including the final of Wimbledon, to a 2023 that is struggling to take off: from the second half of 2022 to today, physical pain and discomfort make him a fluctuating player. “The last two years have been full of victories but also very tiring. Injuries made me lose the pleasure of playing” declares the Italian tennis player a Style Magazine, to whom he talks about his complicated psychological period: “I thought about making up for lost time, but now I hope to rediscover the joy of competing”, adds the former number 6 in the world. To those who think the relationship with Melissa Satta influence his performance below expectations, Berrettini replies: “Considering it a distraction for my career is absolutely disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse articles because he has a wife and children: it doesn’t make sense, does it?”.

Previous Article

I can’t wait for Napoli. But Spalletti gave me a great lesson in managing emotions

next

See also  The gas challenge. Chicco Testa: "Free from Moscow in 5 years. But how much time lost"

You may also like

Bergamo spoiled Mourinho’s 100th game on the bench

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea in talks with ex-Tottenham boss...

Four contenders for Women’s World Cup 2027

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Mark Selby beats...

Grizzlies to try to improve at forward role...

The biggest weapon helped Pilsen. I would fly...

from DS to gamers, here’s what can happen

Tennis: ÖTV trio in Madrid in the second...

URANIE AND THE FIRST TRIO OF AFFIRMATIONS AT...

The USK and Opava basketball players managed the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy