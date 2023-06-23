Bestial Sundays – He dances with the ball while his team loses: the referee warns him

Punchlines for the Bestial Sundays 2022/2023where “jokes” often has a literal sense, in the sense of hit violently someone or something. Because it doesn’t matter if they are the playoff to go up in category or the cup that makes you win sandwich and beer at the village tavern: whether it’s worth protesting or beating your prestige isn’t important, it’s the last thing that matters. Naturally, this must also be translated electronically, with the usual exception to the rule represented by refereeswho, like ants, get pissed off in their own small way.

LOOK (CANA’)

Mira Canà was the exhortation of Gigi e Andrea to the mythical Oronzo to look at the field beyond the Maracana…Mira should be the exhortation as well Valerio Guglielmoneassistant referee of the SaluzzoUnder 16 Regional Piedmont, disqualified until September 2023 because “Expelled for seriously disrespectful and abusive behavior towards the referee, upon notification of the provision he hurled the flag towards the same, without hitting it, after which he collected two bottles filled with water and threw them at the referee, again without reaching him, continuing to insult him”.

IT’S ENOUGH

A footballer of Bloemfontein Celtictop series South Africanat one point incomprehensibly, while his team is losing, begins a absurd ballet with the ball, and between one sleight-of-hand trick and another, he stays exactly in the position where he received the ball: dribble, sole, heel, neck…everything completely useless. Even the referee gets impatient and lo admonishes…try to do these ballets in the third category (moreover, while his team is losing, the first to enter his ankles would be his teammates)

THE CHAIR

Iconic object of football since the late Emiliano Mondonico raised it in protest, the ready returns every now and then to reveal itself in the world of football … A chair was revealed flying from the stands to the field during Vaprio Football–Atletico Bussero, Second Category Lombardia: “It should be noted that the match in question was definitively suspended in the 40th minute of the second half due to the occurrence of a situation of violence (by a supporter of the Vaprio company who had previously qualified as “sports director” but not personally identified by the trio), precisely of the launch from the grandstand of a plastic chair which fell about three to four meters from an assistant officer who in the meantime and previously came threatened and also offended by the aforementioned person”.

IT WASN’T ME

Exchanges of person that lead to dire consequences: it happened after the playoffs of C between Foggia e Leccowith the fans who have found the social profile of a namesake of the referee Kevin Bonacina and they showered him with insults. The victim explained that he had never refereed in his own life, and that he was a metalworker…at most the whistle could therefore produce it.

WEEKLY UPDATES ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

“He superhero mas villano”, this is the title of an article on the deeds of our hero with the shirt of theAston Villa and above all ofArgentina the Argentine newspaper “The graphic”. For them, El Dibu “flies like a superhero…without cloak”…yes, but with gloves…it doesn’t matter where.

