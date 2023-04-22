Home » Betting: Premier League teams say goodbye to shirt sponsors from the 2025/26 season
Betting: Premier League teams say goodbye to shirt sponsors from the 2025/26 season

English Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed to remove betting company sponsors from their shirts. The English top division is the first to carry out an action of this type on a voluntary basis.

The decision – as reported on Agipronews – was taken together with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the process that the British government is implementing to review the laws in the field of gaming.

The agreement will officially enter into force at the end of the 2025/26 season, to allow clubs to manage the currently active contracts with sponsors in due time. There are currently eight Premier League clubs with gaming companies as shirt sponsors (Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham), worth an estimated £60m a year.

Font: GF/Agipro

See also  the places for the Games deemed too expensive by an overwhelming majority of French people

