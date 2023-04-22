Home » Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 22 April 2023
Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 22 April 2023

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: today’s draws, Saturday 22 April 2023, live on Today.it. Here are today’s winning numbers. First of all the Lotto wheels, then the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly number and the Superstar (with the relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’, the jackpot flies above 21 million euros.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto, all draws

Lotto draw today Saturday 22 April 2023: the winning numbers

The Lotto numbers of today’s competition, Saturday 22 April 2023. The numbers of the ten wheels plus the national one are communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency around 8 pm.

  • Bari 69 64 76 90 57
  • Cagliari 81 30 46 21 26
  • Firenze 39 89 79 27 20
  • Genova 33 43 89 86 28
  • Milano 53 7 1 18 5
  • Napoli 12 87 53 30 17
  • Palermo 74 2 11 66 58
  • Roma 85 53 45 9 18
  • Torino 8 14 32 88 84
  • Venezia 30 57 26 89 75
  • National 47 63 67 87 66

If you don’t see the numbers correctly, reload the page here link.

Today’s SuperEnalotto: draw on Saturday 22 April 2023

The winning lineup of SuperEnalotto today, Saturday 22 April 2023, together with the Jolly number and the Superstar number.

  • SuperEnalotto winning combination today: 6 18 22 25 26 47
  • Numero Jolly: 60
  • Superstar number: 61

+Update+ No ‘6’ or ‘5+1’ in tonight’s draw

THE QUOTE

CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINNINGS THE QUOTE
points 6 0 € 0,00
points 5+1 0 € 0,00
points 5 16 € 16.439,08
points 4 1.403 € 288,35
points 3 46.713 € 20,19
points 2 609.816 € 5,00
10eLotto, draw Saturday 22 April 2023: today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Saturday 22 April 2023.

  • 10eLotto numbers: 2 7 8 12 14 30 33 39 43 46 53 57 64 69 74 76 81 85 87 89
  • Gold number: 69
  • Double gold: 69 64

