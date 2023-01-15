Home Sports Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi does not give up and comes second:
Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi does not give up and comes second:

Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi does not give up and comes second:

What a show Lisa Vittozzi, who is full of podiums in Ruhpolding with the victory in the individual, the third place in the relay and now the second place in the mass start, shooting well and never giving up the strongest of the moment, Julia Simon. Lisa manages to resist even the carbine that jams and does not lose heart.

The race
Head test from the first lap for Vittozzi, without shooting errors in the two series on the ground. On the run from the third lap together with the French Julia Simon, leader of the general classification, the Italian missed a target in the first standing polygon, as did her direct opponent, who however managed to gain a few seconds advantage. In the last shooting range another mistake for Simon, while Vittozzi covered all the targets but lost time due to a problem on the fifth shot and thus allowing the return of another Frenchwoman, Anais Chevalier-Bouchet. The blue then tried uphill but in the last meters she had to raise the white flag in front of Simon, however finishing in second position. Dorothea Wierer finishes in 23rd place due to seven errors at the shooting range: an unusual fact for her. In the general classification of the Cup after 12 races, Simon is first with 756 points, Elivira Oeberg with 615 and Vittozzi with 538 ahead of Wierer with 477. In the specialty classification, Lisa is fourth with 91 points behind Simon (165), Hauser (Aut, 126) and Chevalier (120).

