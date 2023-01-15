The Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus platforms start 2023 with new films and successful productions. New Marvel titles will arrive such as “Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania” as well as spin-offs and new installments of mythical sagas such as “Scream VI” or “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”.

This year classic characters are expected to make their appearance in the movies. Additionally, “The Little Mermaid” arrives in its flesh and blood version, which will be on the big screen in May.

That’s why, over the next 12 months, blockbusters are coming to streaming to watch at home. Here are some proposals for this 2023.

“The Last of Us”

Perhaps the most anticipated release of the month is this adaptation of the post-apocalyptic saga of “Naughty Dog”, which promises great fidelity to the original video games, although certain deviations from the Playstation canon have also been anticipated. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey already make up fantastic Joel and Ellie, and Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) guarantee that the production will run through interesting narrative channels. It can be seen starting today on HBO Max.

“Japanese Tales of the Macabre”

Netflix is ​​tackling series based on horror anthologies that are becoming must-have delicacies for fans of the genre. He did it a few months ago with “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”, and now it’s the turn of Junji Ito, the sensational horror mangaka who will see some of his most chilling stories adapted to anime: “Tomie”, “The Hanging Ballons”, “Unendurable Labyrinth”, “Bullied”, “The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Seance”, “The Long Hair in the Attic” and “Where the Sandman Lives”. It can be seen from January 19 on Netflix.

“Young”

The great Sang-ho Yeon, one of the most relevant names in current Korean cinema, returns to Netflix with a pure science fiction film, after hits such as “Train to Busan”, “Peninsula”, and the exclusives for the platform. “Psychokinesis” or “Hell Heading”. This time the story moves to the 22nd century, on an uninhabitable Earth. There, the fate of a civil war will depend on the possibility of cloning the brain of an elite soldier to create a mercenary robot. It can be seen from January 20 on Netflix.

“Velma”

The scooby-gang glasses are becoming the star of the franchise, first after coming out in the latest “Scooby-Doo” special, and now with an adult-animated series that retains all the charm of the resolver. of mysteries. This series will investigate the detective beginnings of the character, but injecting him with some irony since, as can be seen in the teaser, he begins by making fun of the very nature of the spin-offs. From January 20 it will be available on HBO Max.

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

With its success and after great precedents such as “Godzilla” or “Kong: La Isla Calavera”, “Godzilla vs. Kong” has turned Warner’s Monsterverse into a very interesting commercial bet. Specifically, it presents a phenomenal clash of monsters that has all the good things of the kaiju-eigas that tell of monster fights: the radioactive saurian and the giant ape face off in a spectacular fight where, of course, there will be weak humans trapped in the middle of the whirlwind. It can be seen from January 21 on HBO Max.

“The Legend of Vox Machina”

The fabulous fantasy series for adults based on authentic campaigns of “Dungeons & Dragons” returns and which surprised last year for its ironic and iconoclastic approach to the genre: this year we will see how after saving the kingdom from evil, the group of improbable and Assorted heroes known as the Vox Machina have to save the world once again. It will be available from January 20 on Prime Video.

“Star Wars: La remesa mala”

Another animated return, this one from the “Star Wars” franchise. Dave Filoni, perhaps the most respected creator of the franchise today, is responsible for this series that continues to exploit the dirtiest and most adventurous side of the saga, as “Andor” has recently done. As it is, he delves into the early days of the Rebel Alliance, and tells of various clone troopers forming a clandestine operations group that the Empire has determined to be flawed. It is available on Disney + from the beginning of this month.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

The latest installment in the “Jurassic World” trilogy is a nostalgic festival brimming with nods to the original saga, especially with the return of the three leads from Spielberg’s film: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern. Despite being the worst installment of the new saga, that has not prevented it from sweeping the box office, becoming one of the only three films released in 2022 that has exceeded the billion-dollar revenue barrier. It has been in Movistar+ since last January 13.

“Kaleidoscope”

A group of thieves launch a plan for a robbery that they have been preparing for more than two decades. The episodes of the series narrate events that take place from 24 years before the robbery to six months later, and its cast includes names like Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega. It is already available on Netflix.

“The crimes of the academy”

After a fleeting passage through theaters, Netflix proposes this luxurious exclusive film that comes with a very interesting cast: Christian Bale plays a researcher at a military academy where a still young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) is enrolled. The author, creator of modern detective fiction, will witness in this fiction based on his years as a soldier a terrible crime in which someone has removed the victim’s heart. It can be seen from January 6 on Netflix.