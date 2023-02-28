news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PAVIA, FEBRUARY 27 – “The idea linked to this cycle of meetings is to continue the tradition inaugurated by Maria Corti. A tradition that has always accompanied the study of texts from the past with a close comparison with today’s literature. A sort of philology of the present which, in dialogue with writers and women writers, focuses on the new uses of the literary word”. This was underlined by Giuseppe Antonelli, president of the Manuscript Center of the University of Pavia, presenting the third edition of “Parole al Centro. Five meetings on literary writing”. Among the guests of the past years there are also Paolo Giordano, Helena Janeczek, Valerio Magrelli, Dacia Maraini, Nicola Lagioia, Alessandro Piperno, Sandro Veronesi.

This year, Pulitzer Prize winner Jhumpa Lahiri opened the review, choosing to write his most recent books in Italian. Then it will be the turn of Laura Pugno (March 9), Francesco Pecoraro (March 23) and the Strega prizes Mario Desiati (March 30) and Edoardo Albinati (April 20). The meetings, with free admission, will take place at 6 pm in the Aula Magna of the University and will be broadcast live on the University of Pavia’s Youtube channel. “The authors – explains Antonelli – will talk about their relationship with writing and with the creative process, leading us to discover that world of words that precedes the publication of a work and remains hidden behind the lines of the printed pages. The words of the notes , perhaps still written by hand on makeshift slips of paper or those whose memory remains only in old files. Discarded words, even if paper is now used less and less and words found gradually in the long journey that accompanies the birth of a new story . From ink to bits. Loved and hated words, chosen to represent the character of a character or to render a certain type of emotion”.

In December 1973 Maria Corti, a professor at the University of Pavia, conceived the idea of ​​creating the Manuscript Fund of twentieth-century authors at the University, which was officially recognized with a notarial deed. The original nucleus includes some precious block-notes by the poet Eugenio Montale, various autograph editions of the short story “La Madonna dei Filosofi” by Carlo Emilio Gadda and the annotated edition of “Mio cugino Andrea” by Romano Bilenchi. Today the Center conserves more than two hundred copyright archives.

“We continue to receive donations of letters and other handwritten documents that contribute to enriching the patrimony of the Center – says Antonelli -. But in the future we also plan to increase the digital part, with the original files in which the writers begin to develop the idea of ​​the text which then takes shape in the book, and also with modern epistolary forms via email”. To celebrate the Manuscript Center’s 50th anniversary, the University of Pavia will host two other events during the year: in October, an exhibition on the faces and voices of 20th-century Italian literature, with images from the house’s archive publishing house Effigie by Giovanni Giovannetti; in December an international conference on copyright philology. a vein that in Pavia received a fundamental impulse thanks to Maria Corti and Dante Isella.