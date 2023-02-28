The city’s leading cadre meeting was held to fully promote the implementation of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The three-year action was resolutely fought to win the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era. The Battle of Anshan

Source of information: Anshan News NetworkRelease time: 2023-02-28Views:Second-rate

On the 26th, the city’s leading cadre meeting was held to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and fully promote the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. Resolutely fight to win the battle of Anshan, the “Battle of Liaoshen” in the new era, and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Anshan.

The meeting pointed out that the implementation of the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs is an inevitable requirement for implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, implementing the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangements of the provincial party committee. The specific measures taken to take the lead in breakthroughs and at the forefront in the revitalization and development of Liaoning are an important way to promote the emancipation of the minds of party members and cadres in the city and improve the entrepreneurial skills of officers. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the deployment and arrangements of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, further unify thinking, will, and action, anchor high-quality, run out of acceleration, and go all out to fight for three In the next year, we will resolutely fight and win the “Liaoshen Battle” of the new era in the three-year action of the new breakthrough in comprehensive revitalization.

The meeting emphasized that all regions, departments and units should grasp the key points, coordinate progress, implement the “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough in Liaoning (2023-2025)”, and closely focus on the plan The deployment of 10 new breakthroughs and 50 specific measures will focus on promoting the city’s economic growth, construction of a modern industrial system, shaping new development momentum, system and mechanism innovation, cultivating and strengthening market players, creating a new frontier for opening up, comprehensive rural revitalization, New breakthroughs have been achieved in 10 areas of coordinated regional development, green and low-carbon development, and improvement of people’s quality of life. With the guarantee of strengthening the party’s overall leadership, we will strive to win the first victory in the “Liaoshen Campaign” in the new era, the first battle in Anshan, and the three-year victory.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to better coordinate development and security, take the maintenance of security and stability as a major political task, always maintain a high degree of vigilance and a clear mind, resolutely maintain political security, do all it can to ensure safe production, do a good job in complaints and visits, and strengthen social security prevention and control , Strengthen network security management, accurately implement various measures of “Class B and B Management”, prevent and resolve various hidden risks, comprehensively guard the bottom line of safety and stability, resolutely prevent and contain major accidents, and ensure high-quality development with high-level security.

The meeting called for strengthening organizational leadership, strengthening systematic thinking, adhering to bottom-line thinking, focusing on development with one hand, and safety with the other, so that both hands can be hardened. It is necessary to adhere to the above-mentioned leadership, and the main leaders at all levels will take the lead in the expedition, take the lead in overcoming difficulties, take the lead in organizing and mobilizing the masses, gather strong synergy for revitalization and development, and create a safe and stable development environment. It is necessary to strictly supervise the assessment, give full play to the role of the “baton” of assessment, improve the assessment and evaluation system, implement the mechanism of responsibility investigation, and make every effort to create a good environment for the whole society to start a business. The deployment of the project has been implemented and achieved practical results.