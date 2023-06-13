Zhao Hongyu investigates flood control and flood preparation work and carries out river patrol activities

In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the province’s comprehensive deepening of the river chief system and the promotion of the rectification and reform of the main and tributaries of the Yellow River Basin hindering the flood safety of the river, on the morning of June 12, Mayor Zhao Hongyu investigated the flood prevention and preparation work and carried out river patrol activities. Deputy Mayor Wang Qiang attended.

In the Municipal Administration Bureau, Zhao Hongyu carefully listened to the report on the operation of the urban flood control command and dispatch platform, and watched the practical demonstration. He pointed out that the urban flood control command and dispatch platform is the “brain” to prevent urban waterlogging. It is necessary to improve the early warning ability of urban waterlogging, improve the early warning response mechanism, accurately grasp the real-time situation of waterlogging-prone points, and ensure that the information transmission and responsibility of each waterlogging-prone part are in place. It is necessary to carry out in-depth field research, quantitatively analyze the relationship between urban waterlogging distribution and rainfall, and provide strong support for flood control emergency decision-making.

At the Hebi Management Office of the Central Route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, Zhao Hongyu carried out river patrol activities. After learning more about project operation, flood control preparations, on-duty and other conditions, he emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen risk awareness, bottom-line thinking, strengthen inspections and environmental improvement, do a good job in early warning and response to flood and dangerous situations, and effectively maintain the safety of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, water supply safety, and speed. Flood safety.

At the Hekou Bridge in the Qibin section of the Qihe River and Shilipu Village, Junzhou Street, Junxian County, Zhao Hongyu learned more about the progress of the rectification work that hinders the safety of flood discharge in the river through on-site inspections and listening to reports, and urged relevant departments to attach great importance to it and quickly Take action to speed up the rectification of prominent problems that hinder flood discharge in river courses, and ensure the smooth flow of flood discharge in river courses. In Qiaoxi Community, Weixi Street, Zhao Hongyu emphasized that it is necessary to conduct in-depth research and overall planning, organically combine the rectification work with the protection and construction of the ancient city of Jun County, systematically plan the functional development and business layout of the rectification area, and continuously enhance the development vitality of the ancient city of Jun County.

At Fuzhuang Embankment in Junxian County, Zhao Hongyu inspected the construction status of Fuzhuang Embankment on the spot, and learned more about the protection scope of the embankment and the drainage path. He emphasized that we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, strictly and practically do a good job in flood prevention and preparation, and do our best to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.