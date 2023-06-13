Ubisoft releases “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” gameplay and animation trailer #xbox (194781) – Cool3c

Ubisoft announced the actual game play and animation trailer of “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” at an online press conference. The game is set in Persian mythology and will be launched across platforms on January 18, 2024.

“Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” will be presented in an action-adventure format and set in Persian mythology. Players will play the role of Sargon, a young man holding two swords. In the game, he will unlock new time abilities and unique skills through flexible combat. It will also continue the play features of many series of works, including parkour, puzzle solving and other elements.

The game is expected to be launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms on January 18, 2024. It can also be played on Windows PC and Xbox platforms by subscribing to the Ubisoft+ service.